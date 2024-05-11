Woman arrested while trying to get contraband to inmate at DeKalb County Jail
A DeKalb County woman was arrested while trying to get contraband into the county jail.
According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, 35-year-old Deondria Alexander, of Avondale Estates, was arrested on Thursday.
Warrants from the sheriff’s office said she drove up to the jail in Decatur and parked in a spot for disalbed persons.
Then, the sheriff’s office said she walked around the courtyard, which is an authorized area, and was approached and detained by deputies.
Nearby, deputies found a bag of items believed to be contraband and a rope hanging from a cell window.
When deputies searched the bag, the sheriff’s office said they found Newport cigarettes, a bag of tobacco, two cellphones, charging cords, a cigarette lighter, Bugler tobacco and a bag of what was later determined to be marijuana.
The sheriff’s office also impounded Alexander’s car and she was taken into custody without incident, held on a $5,000 bond.
Alexander was arrested on charges of possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and parking in a space for disabled persons and crossing the state/county guard lines with a weapon, intoxicants or drugs without consent.
