Woman arrested on weapons charge during event at KeyBank Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Rochester woman was arrested on a weapons charge for allegedly trying to enter KeyBank Center with a loaded gun in a diaper bag, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

32-year-old Tenitia R. Cullum is accused of trying to bring the gun in the arena during Saturday night’s Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey show. The handgun was allegedly found in the bag as it was going through the x-ray machine, police said.

The handgun was loaded, police said, and had six rounds in the chamber. Police also said that Cullum did not have a pistol permit.

She is charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. She was transported pending arraignment.

