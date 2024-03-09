Woman arrested after throwing red liquid at VP Kamala Harris' motorcade

A woman was arrested for allegedly throwing red liquid at Vice President Kamala Harris’ motorcade in south Phoenix on Friday evening, police said.

Before 6 p.m. Friday, Harris’ motorcade was passing Seventh Street and Alta Vista Road when a 30-year-old woman threw an unidentified red liquid at the motorcade, according to Phoenix police.

It landed on eight Phoenix police officers, officials said. The officers continued traveling with the motorcade as it continued uninterrupted on the route.

Officers in the area located and arrested the woman. She faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault on a police officer, endangerment and resisting arrest, Phoenix police said.

Information on the woman's motive has not been revealed by police.

Harris visited South Mountain Community Center in Phoenix on Friday to attend a rally supporting reproductive freedom.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Woman arrested after unknown liquid thrown at Kamala Harris' motorcade