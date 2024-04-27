Woman arrested after SWAT responds to shots fired in Salem home: deputies

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman has been arrested after a shots fired incident in an East Salem home prompted SWAT response Saturday morning, authorities say.

Just before 6:00 a.m., Marion County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the report of a shot being fired inside of a home in the 4800 block of Buffalo Drive Southeast.

MCSO SWAT was then called to the scene after one of the people involved refused to leave the house, officials say.

However, deputies say they eventually were able to get the 58-year-old woman to surrender.

No injuries were reported.

As this is still an active investigation, no further information has been released.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office is also asking the public to avoid the area at this time.

