Woman arrested on suspicion of murder in east Fort Worth stabbing death of her sister

Police on Wednesday arrested a woman in connection with the 2022 stabbing death of her sister in east Fort Worth.

Breanna Williams, 31, was booked on suspicion of murder. Fort Worth police accuse her in the killing of Porsha Smith, also 31, at an apartment building in the 6000 block of Stoneybrook Drive.

Smith died on June 22, 2022, at John Peter Smith Hospital. She was stabbed in the arm during a fight with Williams, who left the apartment building before officers arrived, police have said.

Police have not described the nature of the fight.

A Fort Worth police spokesperson did not release the affidavit supporting Williams’ arrest warrant and did not respond to questions that asked about the circumstances of the arrest.

