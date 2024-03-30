Woman arrested after stabbing in McDowell County

GARY, WV (WVNS) — A 53-year-old woman was arrested after a stabbing in the Gary area of McDowell County.

According to press release from the West Virginia State Police, Troopers were called to the Grace Lane in Gary for a report of a stabbing on Friday, March 29, 2024, at 8:30 AM. Once on scene, it was discovered that 53-year-old Teresa Barker, of Anawalt, had allegedly stabbed 73-year-old Vince Wolfe, of Princeton, after a dispute.

The victim received minor injuries and refused any further medical treatment than what was provided on scene.

Teresa Barker was arrested and charged with Malicious Wounding and Domestic Assault. She was processed and arraigned, receiving a $10,500 cash or surety bond. Barker was then taken to the McDowell County holding unit where she will stay until her bond can be posted.

