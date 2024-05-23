Woman arrested after smashing Florissant stained glass windows

FLORISSANT, Mo. – Police say a woman went into a Florissant church Monday and shattered six stained glass windows using a rock and her own hands.

Court documents say the windows were broken at the St. Rose Phillipine Duchesne Catholic Church off of Parker Road.

Sarah Bryant is charged with felony property damage. According to police, she had blood on her hands and smelled of alcohol. A bottle of Smirnoff Vodka and a drinking glass were found nearby.

Bryant was booked into St. Louis County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.