Woman arrested after shooting man during argument in southwest Atlanta, police say

A woman was arrested for shooting a man in southwest Atlanta, police say.

Atlanta police said on Thursday morning, just before 1 a.m., they were called out to a person shot on Polar Rock Terrace Southwest.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers arrived at the scene to find a man who had been shot.

The man was taken to Grady in serious condition but police said he was stable.

A woman was on the scene and detained by officers.

The investigation revealed that the man and woman were drinking alcohol and taking narcotics when an argument began.

Then the woman shot the victim.

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators searched the home and found shell casings and narcotics.

She was taken into custody and her charges are pending.

The investigation is ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: