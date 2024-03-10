Woman arrested after she showered Kamala Harris' motorcade with red liquid in Phoenix

A woman was arrested after allegedly tossing a red liquid onto Vice President Kamala Harris' motorcade during a campaign visit to Phoenix.

Anasilvia Gomez-Zamora, 30, was taken into custody in connection with the incident, which happened at around 6 p.m. on Friday near 7th Street and Southern Avenue.

She was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, endangerment and resisting arrest.

The woman was standing on a sidewalk near where the motorcade was driving when she threw a red liquid, according to Phoenix Police. The liquid landed on eight Phoenix Police officers on motorcycles.

"The motor officers were able to continue the motorcade as they progressed through their route. Other officers in the area were able to locate and arrest the woman responsible," Sgt. Phil Krynsky told Fox 10.

Police said the liquid was determined to be non-hazardous.

Vice President Kamala Harris was visiting Phoenix to campaign on her "Fight for Reproductive Freedoms" tour.

Gomez-Zamora was booked into jail in Maricopa County on Saturday but has since been released.

