Woman arrested after reported 100 mph chase

Mar. 26—A Neshannock Township woman accused of leading police on a 100 mph chase and trying to hide after a traffic stop didn't get away from them.

Destiny Denise Kelly, 30, of Locust Lane, was arrested around 2 a.m. Monday following a traffic and foot pursuit with officers.

According to a criminal complaint, an officer tried to pull over a black Honda Accord that Kelly reportedly was driving, and she sped up to more than 100 mph through the city's North Hill, police said. As she drove into Neshannock Township, her vehicle fishtailed and started to come to a complete stop then sped up again on Mercer Road and Maitland Lane. She eventually led police onto Locust Lane, fishtailing again and knocking over the street sign. Her car pulled into the driveway of her home.

Police reported Kelly then jumped out of the car and hid behind an SUV. The officer grabbed a patrol rifle and ordered her out and to lie facedown on the ground. She was arrested with the assistance of Neshannock Township police.

The officers noticed white, crystallized suspected crack cocaine rocks in a clear plastic bag on the driver's seat of her vehicle. Officers found a broken glass pipe with residue in her pocket, the complaint states. Her car was impounded.

The police administered several field sobriety tests which Kelly did not complete successfully, the report said, and she consented to a blood alcohol test.

Kelly is charged with multiple felonies of fleeing and eluding police, escape, flight to avoid apprehension and evading arrest or detention on foot, counts of DUI, recklessly endangering other persons, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, stop sign violations, careless driving, reckless driving and driving while her license is suspended.

She was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed her to the Lawrence County jail on a $15,000 bond.

Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.

