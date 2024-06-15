Woman arrested after pinning mother against wall with vehicle in Miami Twp., police say

A domestic situation that escalated into a homicide in Miami Township Saturday morning is under investigation, according to Chief of Police Mike Mills.

The domestic situation started on Deerhaven Court and involved an adult daughter and mother, Mills said in a Facebook post.

The daughter trapped the mother between a garage wall and a vehicle, Mills said, which ultimately led to her death. Officers arrived and tried to break the vehicle’s windows to free the mother. While this was happening, the daughter drove in reverse and hit two officers.

The daughter then fled the scene in the vehicle and an officer chased after her. The pursuit ended when she crashed on Interstate 275 near Loveland, Mills said.

Officers shocked her with a Taser and took her into custody.

The officers who were hit by the vehicle were dealt minor injuries.

Mills said in the post that the individuals involved will not yet be identified since family members are still awaiting notification.

The Enquirer will continue to update this story when more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police: Mother-daughter dispute in Clermont County leads to homicide