Woman arrested at movie theater after fleeing from cops, crashing truck, Lacey police say

A 33-year-old woman was arrested late last month at an area movie theater after she fled from the cops and crashed a stolen truck near Interstate 5, according to Lacey police.

The woman also had a four-year-old boy with her.

Sometime around noon on March 27, police received a report of a person checking vehicle doors at an area Walmart parking lot. Police arrived and the woman, driving a pickup truck, drove off, according to police.

“Several officers were able to keep the truck in their line of sight as it made its way through Lacey driving incredibly recklessly,” police said in a social media post.

They eventually lost sight of the vehicle, but then received a report that she had crashed the truck near the on-ramp to I-5 at Martin Way, and was last seen headed in the direction of a nearby Park and Ride with the boy.

The Regal cinemas are also just east of that location.

Police eventually detained the woman at the movie theater. She allegedly told police that she was waiting in the truck at Walmart while her friend prowled parking lot vehicles. The boy also was not hers, but belonged to a friend, according to police.

Police also found shaved keys, pills and fentanyl, and the truck was an unreported stolen vehicle out of Olympia, police said in their social media post.

The boy was ultimately reunited with a family member.

The woman was booked on suspicion of attempting to elude police and possession of a stolen vehicle, according to Thurston County Jail information.