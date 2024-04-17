Woman arrested after man reports assault and robbery; second suspect sought

Bloomington police continue investigating an April 12 incident in which a man reported being beaten and robbed while sitting in his parked vehicle.

At 5:20 p.m. that Friday, a man covered in blood entered the Rally's restaurant on South Walnut Street to report he had just been robbed. He told police he had pulled his Honda CRV to the side of the road and stopped near the intersection of South Washington and East Wylie streets to take a phone call when a man and woman jumped into the vehicle.

He reported the woman confined him in the front seat while a man in the back seat beat him in the head with a pistol, demanding his jewelry and cash.

A nearby resident who was on his porch said he noticed a struggle, "and could see someone's arms and legs 'flailing' inside of the vehicle," a police report in the case said.

A minute later, the witness said he saw the victim running north away for the scene, his face and head covered with blood. When he approached the SUV, he saw blood in the driver's seat. A few minutes later, the injured man entered the fast-food restaurant.

An officer reviewing security video from Rally's saw that 40 minutes before the incident, the victim entered Rally's with a woman and purchased food. The officer recognized the woman, who matched the description of one of the suspects. The male suspect hasn't been identified.

The victim had told police that two "random, unknown individuals" had perpetrated the attack. When confronted at the hospital about the video from Rally's showing him with the woman before he was attacked, the man "instantly quit talking. He became unwilling to respond to any questions," the police report said.

Detectives identified the woman by a distinct tattoo on her face and arrested the 27-year-old transient suspect the next day in a homeless encampment adjacent to Switchyard Park.

She's charged with robbery resulting in bodily injury and is being held at the Monroe County Jail in lieu of $15,500 bond. She has pending charges of counterfeiting, possession of methamphetamine and theft filed in 2023.

Contact H-T reporter Laura Lane at llane@heraldt.com or 812-318-5967.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Woman arrested after man says she assaulted and robbed him