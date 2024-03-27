Woman arrested after guns, drugs recovered from home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman was arrested Monday after police found drugs and guns inside her home.

Metro police said 38-year-old DeAngela Byrd was arrested after officers found three pistols, 1.1 pounds of methamphetamine, 4.2 ounces of cocaine, and 20 grams of heroin inside her home on Highland Trace Drive.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Byrd is currently facing felon in possession of a gun and felony drug charges.

No other information was released.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.