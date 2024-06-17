Woman arrested following man’s death in shooting on Shore Drive in Norfolk

NORFOLK — A Richmond woman is in police custody following a fatal shooting early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the 7900 block of Shore Drive near the intersection with East Little Creek Road following a report of a shooting just after 5 a.m. Officers found a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Kiana T. Ewell, 32, is accused of shooting 24-year-old Kimaun T. Ewell, also of Richmond, who later died at the hospital.

Ewell is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm. She is being held at Norfolk City Jail without bond.

The relationship between Ewell and the man is unclear. A police spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday morning.

No further details have been made available.

