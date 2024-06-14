Woman arrested for fatal stabbing across from Port Authority Bus Terminal

Cops charged a 22-year-old woman with first-degree murder Friday in the stabbing death of another woman during a wild brawl across from Manhattan’s Port Authority Bus Terminal earlier this week.

Samaria Lopez was charged with fatally stabbing Jordin Walston, also 22, during the sidewalk brawl about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday on W. 40th St. near Eighth Ave.

Lopez, who was arrested Friday, gave no reason for the deadly attack, a police source said, and was silent as she taken out of the Midtown South Precinct stationhouse on W. 35th St.

“It’s a weird one she hasn’t said anything,” the source said. “All we know is it stems from a previous dispute.”

Surveillance footage obtained by the Daily News shows Walston and a group of six other adults, one of them carrying a baby and another with a toddler in a stroller, standing on the sidewalk across the street from the bus terminal when Lopez suddenly rushes the victim.

Walston, who is filmed wearing a black T-shirt and jeans, drops her purse and grapples with Lopez, who repeatedly strikes her in the head and then stabs her twice, the footage shows.

The bystanders steered clear of the brawl until Lopez started stabbing Walston, at which point a man in a white shirt could be seen grabbing her arm.

Medics rushed Walston to Bellevue Hospital where she died.

Lopez has nine prior arrests on charges including assault, robbery, and drug possession.

Her most arrest was from a May 7 assault in the Bronx where cops say she and her brother beat an ex-girlfriend of his.

Police had two recent addresses for Lopez: a residential building in the Wakefield section of the Bronx and a Murray Hill building called The Hotel, which was converted into transitional housing for the homeless in 2022.

Walston’s last known address was an uptown Manhattan homeless shelter, police said.