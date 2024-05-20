Woman arrested in fatal hit-and-run over weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 25-year-old woman has been arrested and is facing charges in the hit-and-run death of another woman over the weekend.

Leslie Lopez, 25, is facing a charge of collision involving death after she allegedly hit a woman pedestrian and then fled the scene.

Police were called out to the 1500 block of Lee Trevino shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, May 19 about a reported hit-and-run crash.

When police arrived, they found a woman pedestrian, later identified as 21-year-old Kimberly Alissa Espinoza, laying on the sidewalk getting first aid.

According to the initial investigation, Espinoza was crossing Lee Trevino without using a crosswalk in front of a bar.

At the same time, Lopez was driving southbound on Lee Trevino, struck the pedestrian and then fled, police said.

A witness followed Lopez and contacted police.

Police found Lopez on the 900 block of Duskin and she was arrested.

A passenger in her car was arrested on an unrelated traffic warrant.

Espinoza, the pedestrian, was taken a hospital where she was pronounced dead.



This is the 25th traffic fatality in the city limits, compared to 21 at the same time last year.

