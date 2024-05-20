Woman arrested for DUI after driving through police barricade of fatal crash scene

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4) — A woman was arrested for DUI among other charges after driving past a police barricade onto the scene of a fatal accident investigation on Sunday, according to Pleasant Grove Police.

Patricia Garcia Meza, 30, of Salt Lake City, was arrested in Utah County on driving under the influence (class-B misdemeanor), failure to observe barricade (class-B misdemeanor), possession of controlled substance marijuana/spice (class-B misdemeanor), reckless driving (class-B misdemeanor), among other charges.

Pleasant Grove police officers were on scene of a fatal crash, assisting American Fork Police and Utah Highway Patrol, when they noticed a vehicle coming towards the scene. Officers reportedly tried to stop the car, but the driver — later identified as Meza — continued driving towards police lights and onto the scene of the accident.

“Patricia nearly hit several officers and nearly hit the Life Flight helicopter that contained a burn victim patient and several EMT’s,” a probable cause affidavit states.

Officers were eventually able to stop Meza and pulled her out of the vehicle. Meza’s breath smelled of alcohol, police said, and she was given sobriety tests as a result.

Meza blew a breath test of .118 blood alcohol content (BAC) and was placed under arrest.

Police said they also found marijuana and paraphernalia “within arm’s reach” of the driver’s seat in her vehicle. She was reportedly also driving with a suspended driver’s license.

Meza was booked into Utah County Jail on the charges previously stated.

No further information is available at this time.

