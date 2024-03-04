Woman arrested for DUI, child cruelty after she was found driving with 2 intoxicated 14-year-olds

A woman from Apple Valley was arrested for driving under the influence and cruelty to a child after she was found in a car with two intoxicated teenagers, authorities say.

According to a press release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, Deputy J. Mora was traveling west on Bear Valley Road when he observed a black Dodge Challenger “swerving and hitting the curb.”

“The vehicle continued to swerve before making a northbound turn onto Pacoima Road,” the SBSD release said. “Deputy Mora stopped the vehicle and contacted the driver, [later identified as] Marissa Cardenas.”

Cardenas was found to be under the influence of alcohol and an open container of malt liquor was found inside her vehicle, deputies said.

Also inside her vehicle were two 14-year-old boys who showed signs of “extreme intoxication,” SBSD confirmed.

The boys, who were confirmed to be Cardenas’ relatives by the sheriff’s department, were transported to a local hospital and later released into the custody of their parents.

Cardenas was arrested for cruelty to a child and driving under the influence. She was booked into the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto and later released on bail.

Anyone with information that may aid the ongoing investigation is asked to contact Deputy J. Mora at the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station by calling 760-552-6800.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to We-Tip by calling 1-800-782-7463 or visiting www.wetip.com

