Woman arrested after driving into a pool in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman has been arrested after allegedly driving under the influence, ending up submerged into a pool in Visalia, the Visalia Police Department said on Thursday.

Officers say they responded to the area of Evans Avenue and Sowell Street in Visalia on Wednesday for a report of a traffic collision involving a vehicle that had crashed into a pool.

Upon arrival, police say they observed a white Dodge Ram partially submerged in a swimming pool. They contacted the driver and passenger who were both evaluated by EMS.

Investigators contacted the driver 38-year-old Christine Peters, and say she displayed signs and symptoms of driving under the influence. Peters was evaluated for DUI and subsequently arrested and booked at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trail Facility on suspicion of driving under the influence.

