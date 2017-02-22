Woman Arrested After Doing Cartwheels During Field Sobriety Test: Cops

A New Mexico woman who confidently performed a cartwheel for officers during a field sobriety test was nonetheless arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated last week.

Albuquerque PD were dispatched Friday evening after receiving reports of a black Volkswagen sedan that witnesses said was driving recklessly in the area.

When officers located a vehicle matching the description, they say it was parked partially in the road and partially in a driveway to a trailer park.

Cops say inside they found 23-year-old Bryelle Marshall apparently passed out behind the wheel.

"Marshall was asked to step out and appeared to be extremely intoxicated by stumbling and having a difficult time listening to officers commands," Albuquerque PD said in a statement.

Marshall was given instructions on how to perform a field sobriety test, but cops say she laughed and instead proceeded to perform cartwheels on the sidewalk.

An officer's bodycam shows a suspect complete one cartwheel before a second attempt ends less successfully.

Cops say Marshall struck an officer in the back on her second try before falling to the ground.

At this point Marshall's opportunity to complete the tests was over and she was arrested.

Marshall was asked by the officers to open her mouth to ensure she was not chewing gum, food or candy, a police release said. "This was to ensure the breath test would be accurate. However she refused to comply with the officers commands on this as well," the release said.

Despite the officers' self-described "extreme patience with Marshall," she was arrested and charged with battery, aggravated DWI and for an expired license plate.

Marshall has pleaded not guilty to all three counts.

