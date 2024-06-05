Woman arrested after deadly hit-and-run in Las Vegas: police

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Las Vegas woman accused by police of running from the scene of a deadly hit-and-run crash in Summerlin has been arrested, according to Nevada State Police.

Rachel Maria Terranova, 27, faces charges including failing to stop at the scene of a crash. On May 30, police said a search warrant and evidence obtained during the investigation led to the arrest of Terranova.

The crash occurred on Sunday, April 28, at 5 a.m. near 215 and the Summerlin Parkway off-ramp and the 215 Far Hills on-ramp.

During the investigation, NSP learned that the suspected vehicle involved was a 2017-2021 Honda Civic. After requesting help from the community the car was located in a Pahrump body shop, according to NSP.

The Nevada Highway Patrol thanked the public for its help and encouraged those involved in crashes to remain on-scene, render aid if possible, and provide necessary information to law enforcement. Any person who is involved in a crash involving injuries and flees from the scene may face felony charges.

Terranova is expected in court for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 5.

