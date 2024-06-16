Woman arrested after deadly gang-related shooting in Orange County

A Santa Ana woman is now behind bars after she allegedly opened fire on two men early Saturday morning, killing one of them.

According to a press release from the Anaheim Police Department, officers and Anaheim Fire Department personnel were called to the 800 block of West Cottonwood Circle in Anaheim on reports of a shooting around 2:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found that the two victims, both said to be adult men, were transported to a local hospital by witnesses; one of the men was stabbed once and is expected to survive, police said, while the other man was pronounced dead upon arriving to the hospital.

He was identified as Jose Andres Abrego, 30, of Anaheim. The injured victim’s identity was not released.

The suspect fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival; however, investigators were able to quickly identify her as Jannett Cureno.

Cureno, 24, was eventually located in the 300 block of Newhope Street in Santa Ana and arrested without incident around 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon, police said.

She was booked into the Anaheim Detention Facility and is being held in lieu of $1 million bail.

Law enforcement officials would not disclose any more details regarding the ongoing investigation, but they do encourage anyone with information to contact the Anaheim Police Department’s Homicide Detail by calling 714-321-3669.

To submit an anonymous tip, call Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-847-6227 or visit www.occrimestoppers.org

