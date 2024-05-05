Woman arrested after crashing into Spectrum truck in Darke County

A woman was arrested after deputies say she crashed into a Spectrum truck in Darke County early Sunday morning.

Dakre County deputies were dispatched to U.S. 127 south of SR 721 for a two-vehicle crash in the village of Castine, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

The preliminary investigation revealed Jennifer Branham, 47, of Kentucky was heading northbound on U.S. 127 when she hit a parked unoccupied Spectrum truck in the rear end, the sheriff’s office said.

Branham was treated and released at the scene by medics.

She was placed under arrest for operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs.