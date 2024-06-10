Woman arrested in connection to fatal January stabbing in Norfolk

Norfolk police arrested a 45-year-old Chesapeake woman in connection to a fatal stabbing earlier this year.

Shantika A. Davis is accused of stabbing 57-year-old Clarence E. Jefferson on Jan. 8. Police responded to 871 North Military Highway to assist paramedics who were handling an injured person report. Officers found Jefferson with a life-threatening stab wound and he later died at the hospital.

Davis is charged with first-degree murder. She was arrested in Virginia Beach on Saturday and is being held in Norfolk City Jail without bond.

