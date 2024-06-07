Woman arrested, charged with murder in connection to fatal shooting on Newtown Pike

A woman was arrested in Ohio Friday and charged in the fatal shooting of a man who was found with gunshot wounds on Newtown Pike Tuesday afternoon.

Shawnika Gill, 48, is charged with murder in the death of Antonio Taylor, 48, who died after being shot on the 500 block of Newtown Pike.

The Lexington Police Department announced the arrest Friday evening.

Gill was arrested in Hamilton County by the U.S. Marshals Service Central Kentucky Fugitive Task Force, the Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, police said in a news release.

She was being held in the Hamilton County Jail and will be extradited to Fayette County, police said.

Police said detectives used the Real-Time Intelligence Center, Flock license plate readers and traffic cameras to identify Gill as the suspect.

Police were called to the scene of the shooting, which is across from Bluegrass Community and Technical College, at about 4:35 p.m. Tuesday.

Taylor’s death was the sixth homicide in Lexington this year.

Man arrested in New York faces murder charge for shooting in Lexington