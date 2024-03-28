Woman arrested after beating St. Pete daycare director while picking up child

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A Pinellas County woman was arrested on Tuesday after authorities say she punched the director of a St. Pete preschool while picking up her child.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, on Tuesday at 12:10 p.m., a staff member at Celebrity Kids Club of Pinellas County contacted Xenishia Felton, 26, of Gulfport, to tell her to pick up her son. The boy had been acting out and having a bad morning, police said.

When the preschool director opened the door, police say Felton was yelling profanities. Felton then took her child and handed him over to a relative.

According to police, when the director tried to close the door, Felton hit the front door into the director. Felton then entered the daycare and began punching the director, causing minor injuries, officials said.

The director pinned Felton down, and her staff then called police. SPPD added that this interaction didn't occur in front of other children at the preschool, but her child may have seen part of it.

Felton was arrested and charged with burglary with assault or battery.