Woman arrested after baby has cardiac arrest at Legoland

The boy was taken to hospital in a serious condition [BBC]

A woman from Essex has been arrested after a five-month-old baby suffered a cardiac arrest at a theme park.

The infant needed medical attention at Legoland Windsor Resort, at about 13:00 BST, on Thursday.

He was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition, Thames Valley Police said.

A 27-year-old woman from Witham was arrested on suspicion of neglecting a child to cause unnecessary injury on Saturday. She has been released on police bail until 26 July.

Det Con Zoe Eele, of the child abuse investigation unit, said: “We are investigating a distressing incident involving a very young child at Legoland Windsor earlier this week.

“Firstly, our thoughts are with the family of the boy who is in a critical condition in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest. We are supporting them as best we can at this extremely difficult time.

“We are working closely with the team at Legoland Windsor Resort but would like to speak to anyone who may have information about this incident, specifically anyone who was queueing for the Coastguard HQ boat ride between around 11.30am and 12:45pm.”

She added that an arrest had been made and the force were “not looking for anyone else as a suspect”.

“I would ask for the public to please avoid speculation about the incident and to respect the boy’s family at this deeply upsetting time,” she added.

Follow Essex news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830