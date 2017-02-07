    Woman Arrested for Allegedly Raping 4-Year-Old Boy

    Maya Chung
    Inside Edition

    A Cincinnati woman has been charged with raping a 4-year-old boy last month, according to police.

    India Kirksey, 20, allegedly engaged in sexual conduct with the child live on the social media site Periscope, according to reports.

    Read: Naked Pastor Flees Home After He's Caught in Adulterous Tryst by Woman's Husband: Cops

    An unidentified person watching the live video called authorities, reports said.

    Police said in a report that Kirksey confessed to the crime during interrogation.

    Read: Suspected Arrested in the Rape and Murder of Queens Jogger: 'The Demon Must Get His Justice'

    Kirksey is charged with forcible rape, according to court documents.

    She is being held in the Hamilton County Jail. Her bond was set at $350,000 Monday morning.

    Watch: Judge: Man Must Refrain From Sex Until Marriage for Rape of 14-Year-Old Girl

    Related Articles: