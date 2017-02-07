Woman Arrested for Allegedly Raping 4-Year-Old Boy

A Cincinnati woman has been charged with raping a 4-year-old boy last month, according to police.

India Kirksey, 20, allegedly engaged in sexual conduct with the child live on the social media site Periscope, according to reports.

Read: Naked Pastor Flees Home After He's Caught in Adulterous Tryst by Woman's Husband: Cops

An unidentified person watching the live video called authorities, reports said.

Police said in a report that Kirksey confessed to the crime during interrogation.

Read: Suspected Arrested in the Rape and Murder of Queens Jogger: 'The Demon Must Get His Justice'

Kirksey is charged with forcible rape, according to court documents.

She is being held in the Hamilton County Jail. Her bond was set at $350,000 Monday morning.

Watch: Judge: Man Must Refrain From Sex Until Marriage for Rape of 14-Year-Old Girl

Related Articles: