Woman arrested for allegedly breaking into Butler home, eating cereal

A woman was arrested after allegedly entering a Butler home and eating the resident’s cereal.

Officers were called to a home on Eau Clare Street at around 4:40 p.m. on May 25 for a report of criminal trespass.

A woman told them she was lying in her bedroom when a woman in dark clothing walked in eating her Fruity Pebbles. The woman told the alleged intruder to get out of her house and found the window above the kitchen sink open. The intruder allegedly climbed back out the window before the resident called 911.

Officers checked the area and found Tori Lynn Zaborowski, 31, sitting on a back porch in the neighborhood. They said she appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

Zaborowski is charged with criminal trespass and public drunkenness. She was placed in the Butler County Jail, unable to post bond.

A court hearing is scheduled for June 10.

