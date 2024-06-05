Woman arrested, accused of killing another woman at Orange County hotel, deputies say

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has released more details about a death investigation at a hotel last year.

Deputies said on Dec. 8, 2023, law enforcement arrived at the Waldorf Astoria on Bonnet Creek Resort Lane and found a 27-year-old woman shot to death.

Investigators first believed it was a possible suicide, but detectives felt something was not right and that it could have been a homicide.

The Sheriff’s Office said the suspect, Megha Saluja, and the victim were in a relationship.

The State Attorney’s Office presented the information to a grand jury.

Orange County deputies said Saluja was arrested after the grand jury indictment.

No other information was provided.

