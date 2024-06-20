Police shoot, gas Southern California woman armed with fake gun

A woman in Long Beach armed with what police describe as a “replica firearm” was shot and gassed by authorities after an hourslong standoff earlier this week, officials announced.

The June 16 incident occurred just before 9 p.m. at an apartment building in the 1000 block of Long Beach Boulevard after the Long Beach Police Department received reports of a woman holding a gun, a LBPD news release stated.

Once she saw officers arrive, the woman fled and barricaded herself inside her apartment.

At one point during the standoff, police say the female suspect opened her front door and pointed what appeared to be a firearm at them, prompting officers to fire at her.

SWAT officers then responded to the scene and attempted to deescalate the situation.

“After four hours of unsuccessful attempts to contact her, SWAT officers deployed gas,” the release noted. “The suspect then surrendered and was taken into custody.”

Police shoot, gas SoCal woman armed with fake gun

The woman, who was hit in the upper body by police gunfire, was taken to the hospital in stable condition by medical personnel with the Long Beach Fire Department.

Investigators at the scene later located the replica firearm.

Officials at LBPD said they are reviewing footage from officers’ body-worn cameras and “will make it available to the public as soon as possible.”

“The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office will conduct an independent investigation of the incident, as they do with all officer-involved shootings that result in injury or death,” officials added.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact LBPD Homicide Det. Eric Thai or Kelsey Myers at 562-570-7244. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-222-8477 or leave tips online at www.lacrimestoppers.org.

