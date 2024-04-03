Woman appears in court over fatal crash

A woman has appeared in court over the deaths of two people in a crash in Somerset.

Jessica Higgs, 20, from Warminster, was charged with two counts of causing death by driving without due care while over the limit for a specific controlled drug.

Tony Mist and Thelma Huse, both 69, died when their Fiat 500 collided with a Mercedes Citan van on the A303 at Camel Hill in Somerset on 15 May 2023.

Ms Higgs will appear at Taunton Crown Court, relocated to Worle, near Weston-Super-Mare on 7 May for the start of her trial.

