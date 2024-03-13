Woman appears to use child to steal purse from a Newnan restaurant, police say

Surveillance video from a Newnan restaurant appears to show a woman using a child to help steal a purse.

According to police reports, a group came into The Juicy Crab on Bullsboro Drive on March 2.

Employees say the group walked out on a $507 tab without paying.

One employee said she noticed a woman charging her phone at a nearby booth, which she told police happens regularly.

She told police that later on, she realized her purse which had her AirPods, phone charger, car keys, house keys, and more, was not there.

The general manager pulled surveillance video which appears to show a woman holding a baby gesture to a child who then reaches into a booth, grabs a purse and walks out of the frame.

Police have not identified the woman in the video or officially filed any charges related to this incident.

