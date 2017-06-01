How Do Woman's Extreme Acne Scars Look Now?

The following material contains graphic images that may be disturbing. Parents are advised that these images may not be suitable for young children.

Penny came to The Doctors for help with her severe acne scarring. Now she’s back – check out her new complexion!

“It has stopped me from living to the fullest that I could live,” says Penny of her damaged facial skin. The Doctors arranged for her to see Plastic Surgeon Dr. Brian K. Reedy for treatment.

Dr. Reed uses a Frexel laser to tighten and smooth her skin over a series of treatments. He also treats some of the deeper scars with micro-needling, which stimulates collagen growth.

Penny rejoins The Doctors to show off her smoother skin. ER Physician Dr. Travis Stork reviews some of the photos of her during treatments and recovery. “This was not some simple little thing, but obviously the end result is beautiful,” he notes.

“The key, really, is to hop on acne when it starts,” concludes Dr. Reed. “If you have a teenager who gets acne, they need to see a dermatologist and they need to get on an aggressive treatment plan so you don’t end up having to deal with this situation.”