Woman alleges neighbor sexually assaulted her when she went to look for missing package

A Shelton man is facing sexual assault charges after police allege he inappropriately touched his neighbor, according to officials.

Dennis Barry, 76, was arrested and charged with fourth-degree sexual assault after police received a complaint from a 29-year-old woman that her neighbor had sexually assaulted her on Wednesday. The woman said she went next door to Barry’s house to see if her package was mistakenly delivered to him and while there Barry inappropriately kissed her and groped her. The woman also claimed that Barry tried to get her to touch his genital area.

Barry was released on a $2,500 bond and was ordered to have no contact with the woman.

Barry is to be arraigned in Derby Superior court on Monday.