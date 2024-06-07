Woman allegedly steals vehicle with baby inside at Fresno gas station, police say

A baby was found safe Friday afternoon after a woman allegedly took a vehicle with the baby inside it at a gas station in Fresno.

Fresno police Sgt. Felipe Uribe said the incident happened just after 11 a.m. at the Arco Gas Station at Marks and Clinton avenues when a woman got into a vehicle with a child in the back seat.

The vehicle was described to be a dark-colored four door Chevrolet that took off in an unknown direction, Uribe said.

Officers responded to the area with help from the California Highway Patrol helicopter and searched the area for an hour before a call came in to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office about a suspicious woman who was acting erratically, Uribe said. The vehicle that matched the description was located in the area at Olive and Hayes avenues.

Officers arrived at the location and found the vehicle with the child in the backseat and unharmed.

“Not far from that vehicle, the female suspect was located and taken into custody,” Uribe said.

The mother was reunited with her child.

Emergency personnel checked out the baby, who appeared to be OK.

Uribe said the mom went inside the Am/Pm convenience store and was told that her car had been taken.

Criminal charges are pending, Uribe said.

“This is one of the calls that hits home for everyone,” Uribe said. “It’s a child. We deploy every officer that’s available. We reached out to other agencies to help us out. Everybody is doing a little bit of everything.”

A vehicle in the field after a baby was found safe inside the car on Friday, June 7, 2024.