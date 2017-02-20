Woman Allegedly Stabs 8-Year-Old Girl Over Her Babysitting Skills

A Pennsylvania mother who asked an 8-year-old to watch her child allegedly stabbed the young girl over her “babysitting skills,” according to police.

On Friday, Collingdale Police responded to a local home and found a man running while carrying the 8-year-old girl, who was bleeding profusely from her head, according to a police report.

Police said they found 21-year-old Majeah Bashir on the second floor of the building, where she lives, with her hands covered in blood.

The 8-year-old girl reportedly lives on the first floor of the building. She reportedly suffered a four-inch gash to her head and was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for treatment.

“While other officers arrived it was determined that the tenant who lives on the second floor had stabbed the child who lives on the 1st floor after an argument over babysitting in the hallway of the apartment building,” police said in a report.

Bashir was charged with criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment, among other crimes. Her bail has been set at $250,000.

