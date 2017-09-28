Woman Who Allegedly Poisoned Niece's Breast Milk Didn't 'Feel an Ounce of Guilt,' Cops Say

An Indiana teen is now a wanted woman after cops say she tried to kill her baby niece by poisoning the child's bottle with Excedrin.

Charges were issued for Sarai Rodriguez-Miranda in Allen County Monday on a felony count of attempted murder after cops say she put enough of the headache medicine to kill a man into her brother's daughter's baby bottle.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by the Journal Gazette, the investigation began in January after Rodriguez-Miranda’s grandmother read a text message conversation between her and her boyfriend on her cell phone.

Rodriguez-Miranda shared her mother's cell phone and the mother monitored her usage, the affidavit said.

The two lived in the same home, as did the suspect's brother, his fiancee and their infant daughter.

According to investigators, it was a living situation that Rodriguez-Miranda wasn't fond of. In the text messages, she allegedly discussed using acetaminophen and sleeping pills to kill the child because the family had decided to extend their stay in the home.

“I'm gonna crush up some of these pills since she decided they can stay longer and kill their baby,” Rodriguez-Miranda allegedly wrote.

Another message included a picture of a mortar and pestle with a white powder, while another indicated the powder had been put in a baby bottle in the refrigerator, according to the affidavit.

One message allegedly read: “Yeah I thought it was funny that I don’t have an ounce of guilt.”

Rodriguez-Miranda's mother reportedly found the messages and rushed to check the milk in the fridge, which the affidavit said contained one bottle that was a different color from the rest.

On Jan. 12, the suspect's mother took the baby and her mother to an emergency room, where it was determined she had not been poisoned. The questionable bottle was turned over to police.

During testing, an investigator reportedly determined that the bottle contained enough acetaminophen, aspirin and caffeine to kill an adult.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Rodriguez-Miranda on a charge of felony attempted murder. Authorities believe she fled to Michigan after learning she was under investigation by police.

