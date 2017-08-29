Woman Adopts This Frog After Nearly Eating It in Her Salad

From Woman's Day

Some frogs are picked up in a backyard, others find families at a pet store, but Lucky the frog found his home through a salad. After escaping death by digestion, he now resides with his new family in Southern California.

His good fortune is thanks to Beck Garfinkel, 37, who noticed the frog in her packaged spring mix that she purchased that day at a Target in Corona, California, according to the Los Angeles Times. Her shock quickly turned to sympathy, and now the Garfinkel family has one more member.

"I was going to stab at it and take a bite, and I see it...and I scream," Beck told the Los Angeles Times. What happened next was even more surprising. After running to the bathroom to throw up her dinner (remember, she almost ate a frog), her husband shouted, "It's still alive!"

He rushed the stiff dime-sized frog to the sink to rinse off the tahini-lemon vinaigrette, and luckily Lucky was still alive. Beck and her family decided to adopt the frog, and he now has a reptile terrarium with moss, crickets, and worms-quite an upgrade from his leafy living quarters.

Despite the happy ending, she still reached out to Target and Taylor Farms, the salad's producer. Soon after, Taylor Farms apologized and launched an investigation into the incident. In a statement to the Los Angeles Times, Target said that it was aware of the issue and working directly with Garfinkel.

From this ribbetting experience, Garfinkel gained a salad aversion, a $5 Target gift card, and a new family member. "He's survived so much," she said. "I am just happy he survived and I didn't eat him."

