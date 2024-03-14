Woman accused of using stolen ID to pose as bank employee, withdraw $10K

Gastonia police say a woman used a stolen state identification card to pose as a bank employee and take more than $10,000 from their savings account.

Detectives said the card was stolen from Winston-Salem. The woman is accused of using it to impersonate a State Employees’ Credit Union member.

Police said on Monday, the woman went to the SECU on Cox Road in Gastonia to withdraw $7,690. Then, she withdrew $3,190 from the SECU on Union Road.

The woman allegedly tried to take out another $5,866 later that day from the SECU in Belmont. However, police said the employees there suspected something wasn’t right, so the woman quickly left.

Now, investigators are asking for help finding her. Anyone who recognizes her is asked to call the Gastonia Police Department at 704-866-6702.

