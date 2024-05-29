Woman accused of unlawfully imprisoning man; assault

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown woman has been accused of assault and unlawful imprisonment, among other charges, following an alleged domestic dispute on the city’s east side.

Late Tuesday night, Jamestown police responded to the scene, where they said Heather Bradford, 35, was seen striking a man’s head.

“After further investigation, it was determined that Heather restrained the male by his hair preventing him from leaving, struck the victim in the head causing a physical injury and kicked a door open causing damage to the door,” Jamestown police said.

According to police, Bradford tried to push past officers and struck two of them before being taken into custody. In addition to the charges listed above, she was accused of criminal mischief, obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest.

Bradford was taken to Jamestown’s city jail to await arraignment.

