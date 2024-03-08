Woman accused of taking knife to man's vehicle

Mar. 8—Prosecutors brought a 40-year-old woman up on felony charges for allegedly attacking a man's vehicle with a knife outside of a North Kalispell home on Monday.

Tamara Fawn Hadley faces counts of assault with a weapon and criminal mischief in Flathead County District Court following the March 4 confrontation. She is expected to appear before Judge Amy Eddy on March 21 for her arraignment.

The victim told investigators that he and Hadley arrived at his home off of U.S. 93 in separate vehicles prior to the alleged attack. Hadley exited her ride and began yelling at Diaz, who stayed inside his vehicle, court documents said.

A witness reported seeing Hadley scrape her knife against the victim's vehicle, according to court documents. She also allegedly punctured a tire.

The witness told investigators that Hadley approached him with the knife at one point, scaring him, court documents said.

Another onlooker inside a nearby home told authorities that they saw Hadley stab the tires and body of the victim's vehicle before departing in a Subaru WRX, according to court documents.

Investigators estimated the damage to the victim's vehicle, which included paint damage on the tailgate, driver's side and hood, at more than $1,500.

Speaking to authorities later, Hadley accused one of the witnesses of approaching her with a gun during the confrontation. She denied threatening either the witness or the victim with the blade, court documents said.

Hadley also told investigators she had no knowledge of how the victim's vehicle came to be damaged.

Another individual came forward, though, with text messages allegedly from Hadley. In them, the 40-year-old allegedly wrote "I slashed his tire and cut his [expletive] truck up. I'm probably going to jail."

Booked into county jail on March 5, Hadley was released on her own recognizance the following day.

