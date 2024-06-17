Woman accused of stealing money clip full of cash from GA convenience store

The Bartow County Sheriff’s Office wants to identify the woman they say stole a money clip containing hundreds of dollars that was left behind at a Cartersville gas station.

On June 6, deputies responded to the A1 Food Mart at 2836 Joe Frank Harris Parkway to a report of a theft.

A man told deputies that while buying items at the convenience store, he accidentally left his money clip on a display on the front counter that had $280 in it and then left the store.

A woman can be seen on store surveillance video approaching the counter, glancing briefly at the money clip, then quickly picking it up and hiding it in her clothing.

She then bought some items and left the store without telling the clerk about finding and taking cash that did not belong to her.

If you recognize her, you are urged to call the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 770-382-5050, extension 6025.

