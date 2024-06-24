Woman accused of stealing credit cards from locker at local Planet Fitness turns herself in

A woman accused of stealing credit cards from a locker at Planet Fitness has turned herself in to police.

>> Police searching for woman accused of stealing credit cards from locker at local Planet Fitness

Kimberly McCartney, from Pittsburgh’s South Side, is charged with access device fraud, theft and receiving stolen property.

Castle Shannon police said McCartney stole the credit cards from unlocked locker at Planet Fitness on June 11. She turned herself in on June 24.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

5 people injured in stabbing at Schenley Park 3-year-old left unattended in Jefferson Hills motel room hit by car; mother arrested, police say 80-year-old woman, 81-year-old man found dead after apparent murder-suicide in Marshall Township VIDEO: Bystander hurt when ‘multiple people’ open fire in a Pittsburgh neighborhood, police say DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts