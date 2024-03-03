Woman, accused of stealing ABQ gym-goers’ keys and vehicles, arrested

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman that police connected to a string of burglaries at Albuquerque gyms is now behind bars.

Angelique Silva, 43, is accused of breaking into lockers at several gyms, stealing gym members’ car keys, and even stealing their cars.

The first incident happened in January at the Defined Fitness near Coors and Montaño, and the second time was at the Chuze Fitness near Indian School and Louisiana. The third and fourth times were hours apart at the same Chuze, police said.

Silva is facing eight counts of burglary of a vehicle, four counts of unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, along with several other charges.

