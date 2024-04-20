Woman accused of stealing $600 worth of items from Morganton Walmart

A woman has been accused of stealing $600 worth of items from a Walmart before leading officers on a chase Thursday afternoon.

According to the Hickory Record, an officer spotted Rateshia Brown speeding through the Morganton Heights Shopping Center.

Brown eventually crashed into a concrete post.

Officers told Hickory Record that they then found the stolen items in her car.

