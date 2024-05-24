Woman accused of stabbing man over cell phone

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is in custody after she was accused of stabbing a man over a cell phone at a South Memphis apartment.

Jaqueline Drain is facing one count of aggravated assault.

Memphis Police responded to an apartment on Kerr Avenue near Clancy Street on Sunday. According to police, officers found a man who had been stabbed in his head and shoulder.

Witnesses reportedly identified Drain as the suspect. Memphis Police say Drain and one of the witnesses were friends and that Drain had been living with them.

Memphis Police say the victim told officers that Drain had become angry with him because he would not let her use his cell phone. The victim then claimed that Drain grabbed at him before stabbing him in the head several times with a long kitchen knife.

Memphis Police say Drain fled the scene on foot. The victim went to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Police say he had three stab wounds to his head and one stab wound to his shoulder.

Police say investigators found the knife at the apartment.

