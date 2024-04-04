Woman Accused of Smashing Car Windshields With Brick

A 30-year-old woman is accused of smashing car windshields with a brick. Authorities say surveillance video shows her targeting a Porsche. Katarina Meyer, owner of the Porsche, is curious as to why the suspect would allegedly do such a thing. Another video shows the suspect throwing a brick at Dave Goodman’s car's windshield, according to authorities. She also grabs a chunk of the windshield and walks away. After an intense search, police arrested Lisa Jones and charged her with felony vandalism.

View comments