Woman Accused of Shooting Brother in Head, Then Giving Explanation to Police that 'Didn't Add Up'

Seira Harmon is charged with the murder of William Harmon III

West Virginia Division of Corections and Rehabilitation Seira Harmon

A West Virginia woman is accused by police of murdering her brother after allegedly pulling a gun on him and shooting him in the head.

Seira Harmon, 25, is charged with murder, according to court records about the shooting, which was reported early on the morning of June 24 in Cabell County. She has pleaded not guilty, according to court records.

Police responded to the shooting after Harmon allegedly called 911 and told dispatchers she had shot her brother, Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said, according to WCHS, WSAZ and WOWK.

Deputies who responded to the shooting found William Harmon III dead, and two others injured, according to WCHS, citing the criminal complaint.

According to the complaint, the outlets all reported that Seira Harmon told police that she had thought the gun’s safety was on and that she only pointed the gun at her brother because he was pointing a gun at her fiancé.

“It was late-early morning hours, some impairment was involved,” Zerkle said, according to WSAZ. “Things just didn’t add up and she was charged with first-degree murder,” Sheriff Zerkle said. “The proximity of the wound, where he was shot and some other factors led us to believe that we weren’t getting the whole story.”

It's not clear if Seira Harmon has retained an attorney yet. She has a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 1.

